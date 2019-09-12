8 Best Linux Online Training Courses from Udemy

Linux is a very popular Operating System used in server, desktop, and mobile computing. Linux platform is the first choice to host Databases, Emails, Applications, and Web. Most of the world-class companies are running on Linux be it Google, Facebook, Wikipedia, Yahoo, Amazon, and the list never ends. The popularity of Linux among individual as well as company guarantee promising career. The fun of hands-on Linux further adds to it.

But in order to attain the needed skills, one has to walk through the necessary training and also be exposed to quality content plus instruction from experienced instructors.

Therefore, are you a beginner or simply have intentions of upgrading your Linux System Administration skills, then below is an assortment of some great offers for you to take advantage of on Udemy Courses to attain the required Linux System Administration skills.

Course Description

These Linux online training courses are crafted for those beginners, who want to do the best of Linux skills in IT organizations. These courses are completely targeted for IT environments with an entire approach to LINUX. During training, you will be shown such Linux capabilities which are essential for building a huge success in Linux.

Prerequisites:

All students are expected to be familiar and comfortable with computers and passionate to learn new technology. No familiarity with Linux or other UNIX operating systems is expected or required.

Distributions:

This course is currently supported on the latest releases of Red Hat Enterprise Linux, CentOS, Ubuntu, OpenSUSE and Kali Linux.

1. Linux for Beginners

This course is particularly aimed at introducing persons with completely no past knowledge of Linux, you’ll walk through the necessary ins and outs from Linux installation to high-level skills.

Get to learn the following skills:

The basics of Linux with 76 lectures and 7h+ hours of quality content.

lectures and hours of quality content. Take advantage with zero previous knowledge of Linux.

Install a web server and database server with ease.

Master advanced command line approaches.

Get a step-by-step checklist and video that enables you learn how to install WordPress on Ubuntu Linux system.

2. Linux Command Line Essentials: Become a Linux Power User

Understand one of the most vital aspects of Linux, the command line, which enables users to easily and efficiently move around the file system. With 17 lectures and 1.5 hours of content, move around the file system with ease, master some commands you will use on daily basis, quickly locate commands plus so much more.

The course includes:

Overview and Introduction to Linux Command Line

Learn Basic Linux Commands

Getting Help

Managing Directories at the Command Line

Viewing and Editing Files

Managing Files at the Command Line

Wildcards – Part I and Part II

Linux Command Line Cheat Sheet

3. Learn Linux in 5 Days and Level Up Your Career

You may probably have interest in learning Linux, but have limited time due to a busy work schedule, here is the solution, this course will help you uncover from the fundamentals to high-level approaches and know-how of Linux in just 12 amazing hours with 83 lectures of content.

The course includes:

Overview and Introduction to Linux

Getting Access to a Linux System

Installing VirtualBox on Windows and Mac

Installing Linux Using an Image for VirtualBox

Learn Linux Directory Structure

Basic Shell and Linux Commands

Working with Directories

Listing Files and Understanding LS Output

File and Directory Permissions Explained

Finding Files and Directories

View/Edit Files Using Vi, Nano and Emacs Editor

Cheat Sheet for Vi, Nano and Emamcs

Graphical Editors

Quizzes and more

4. Learn Linux Administration and Supercharge Your Career

Take advantage of this career-changing opportunity by mastering what it takes to configure, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot multiple Linux systems. There are up to 66 lecture and 10+ hours of content 24/7 at your disposal to enable you to discover and learn the Linux system boot process, manage users and groups, understand the various concepts under disk management, portioning and file system creation and beyond.

The course includes:

Overview and Introduction to Linux

The Linux Boot Process and System Logging

Disk Management : Creating, Formatting, Resizing and Deleting

: Creating, Formatting, Resizing and Deleting User and Group Management

Network Administration and Troubleshooting

Managing Processes and Jobs

Linux File and Directory Permissions

Linux Package Management

View/Edit Files Using Vi, Nano and Emacs Editor

Shell Scripting to Automate Tasks

System Log Management

Bonus – Command Line Kung Fu

5. Learn Linux Security and Hardening

Many companies today prefer running their computer systems using Linux operating system because of its illustrious security implementation tactics and methodologies. Therefore, this course will help you dive into understanding why Linux is the number one operating system powering several web servers on the Internet today.

You will have access to 58 lectures and 4+ hours of quality content 24/7, to help you learn how to avert attacks on your company’s computer networks, enforce good and strong password policies and control measures, learn SSH hardening techniques and beyond.

The course includes:

Linux Security Principles and Guidelines

Physical Security : Secure Single User and Boot, Disk Encryption and Physical Security Concepts

: Secure Single User and Boot, Disk Encryption and Physical Security Concepts Account Security and Controlling Access using PAM Module

Network Security, Management and Troubleshooting

Secure Linux File System and Rootkit Detection

6. CentOS & Red Hat Certified System Administrator Course

Master Red Hat Linux and most importantly, get ready for the Red Hat Certified System Administrator Exam (RHCSA) with this comprehensive course. With 74 lectures and 16+ hours of content, get familiar with a basic GUI, understand file system navigation and command line and so much more.

The course includes:

Installing RedHat or CentOS with less modifications to your current system.

Installing RedHat or CentOS with a dual boot mode on Windows 8

Linux Graphical User Interface (GUI) and Command Line (CLI).

RedHat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) exam preparation.

Essential tools for using Red Hat Linux and passing the exam.

The Red Hat Linux file system explained and basic functions.

User and groups management.

Network Configuration and Secure SSH

File System Management, LVM Management and Disk Encryption

Setup Web Server, FTP and VNC for Remote Desktop Access

Secure and Harden Linux using SELinux

Bonus lectures

7. The Complete Linux System Administrator Bundle

Due to its high-level stability and secure, up to 90% of big companies in various industries use Red Hat Linux as the number one operating system to power their servers on the Internet.

Therefore you can master the ins and outs of Red Hat Linux with 75 lectures and 8+ hours of content 24/7 at your disposal.

You’ll learn how to install a Red Hat/CentOS/Fedora Linux system, discover advanced concepts such as RAID and logical volumes under disk management, navigate the file system, execute different command and beyond.

The courses covered include:

The Ultimate Red Hat Linux Training

Learn App Development Using Linux

Comprehensive Training in Unix and Linux Fundamentals

The Ultimate Kali Linux and Penetration Testing Training

Bash Scripting in Linux

Linux OS OpenSUSE

Learn Linux Administration with Python

8. Linux Mastery: Master the Linux Command Line

With 11+ hours of training, move from a novice Linux user to a power user with the courses below.

Courses under this deal include:

Setting up your Virtual Machine.

Mastering the Linux command line.

Mastering the Linux file system.

Linux automation and scheduling.

Mastering Open-Source software

Nothing gets better than learning Linux today, earn highly from your newfound knowledge and skills and watch your dreams unfold with a professional and lucrative IT career.