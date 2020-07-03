10 Linux Dig (Domain Information Groper) Commands to Query DNS

In our last article we have showed you the most used 8 Nslookup commands with their examples, now here we come with another command line tool called Dig, which is much similar to Linux Nslookup tool. We will see the usage of dig command closely with their examples as shown below.

Dig stands for (Domain Information Groper) is a network administration command-line tool for querying Domain Name System (DNS) name servers. It is useful for verifying and troubleshooting DNS problems and also to perform DNS lookups and displays the answers that are returned from the name server that were queried. dig is part of the BIND domain name server software suite. dig command replaces older tool such as nslookup and the host. dig tool is available in major Linux distributions.

1. Query Domain “A” Record

# dig yahoo.com; <<>> DiG 9.8.2rc1-RedHat-9.8.2-0.10.rc1.el6_3.2 <<>> yahoo.com ;; global options: +cmd ;; Got answer: ;; ->>HEADER<

Above command causes dig to look up the “A” record for the domain name yahoo.com. Dig command reads the /etc/resolv.conf file and querying the DNS servers listed there. The response from the DNS server is what dig displays.

Let us understand the output of the commands:

Lines beginning with ; are comments not part of the information. The first line tell us the version of dig (9.8.2) command. Next, dig shows the header of the response it received from the DNS server Next comes the question section, which simply tells us the query, which in this case is a query for the “A” record of yahoo.com. The IN means this is an Internet lookup (in the Internet class). The answer section tells us that yahoo.com has the IP address 72.30.38.140 Lastly there are some stats about the query. You can turn off these stats using the +nostats option.

2. Query Domain “A” Record with +short

By default dig is quite verbose. One way to cut down the output is to use the +short option. which will drastically cut the output as shown below.

# dig yahoo.com +short 98.139.183.24 72.30.38.140 98.138.253.109

Note: By default dig looks for the “A” record of the domain specified, but you can specify other records also. The MX or Mail eXchange record tells mail servers how to route the email for the domain. Likewise TTL, SOA etc.

3. Querying MX Record for Domain

Querying different types of DNS resource records only.

# dig yahoo.com MX ; <> DiG 9.8.2rc1-RedHat-9.8.2-0.10.rc1.el6_3.2 <> yahoo.com MX ;; global options: +cmd ;; Got answer: ;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, status: NOERROR, id: 31450 ;; flags: qr rd ra; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 3, AUTHORITY: 0, ADDITIONAL: 24 ;; QUESTION SECTION: ;yahoo.com. IN MX ;; ANSWER SECTION: yahoo.com. 33 IN MX 1 mta6.am0.yahoodns.net. yahoo.com. 33 IN MX 1 mta7.am0.yahoodns.net. yahoo.com. 33 IN MX 1 mta5.am0.yahoodns.net.

4. Querying SOA Record for Domain

# dig yahoo.com SOA ; <> DiG 9.8.2rc1-RedHat-9.8.2-0.10.rc1.el6_3.2 <> yahoo.com SOA ;; global options: +cmd ;; Got answer: ;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, status: NOERROR, id: 2197 ;; flags: qr rd ra; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 1, AUTHORITY: 7, ADDITIONAL: 7 ;; QUESTION SECTION: ;yahoo.com. IN SOA ;; ANSWER SECTION: yahoo.com. 1800 IN SOA ns1.yahoo.com. hostmaster.yahoo-inc.com. 2012081409 3600 300 1814400 600

5. Querying TTL Record for Domain

# dig yahoo.com TTL ; <> DiG 9.8.2rc1-RedHat-9.8.2-0.10.rc1.el6_3.2 <> yahoo.com TTL ;; global options: +cmd ;; Got answer: ;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, status: NOERROR, id: 56156 ;; flags: qr rd ra; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 3, AUTHORITY: 0, ADDITIONAL: 0 ;; QUESTION SECTION: ;yahoo.com. IN A ;; ANSWER SECTION: yahoo.com. 3589 IN A 98.138.253.109 yahoo.com. 3589 IN A 98.139.183.24 yahoo.com. 3589 IN A 72.30.38.140

6. Querying only answer section

# dig yahoo.com +nocomments +noquestion +noauthority +noadditional +nostats ; <<>> DiG 9.8.2rc1-RedHat-9.8.2-0.10.rc1.el6 <<>> yahoo.com +nocomments +noquestion +noauthority +noadditional +nostats ;; global options: +cmd yahoo.com. 3442 IN A 72.30.38.140 yahoo.com. 3442 IN A 98.138.253.109 yahoo.com. 3442 IN A 98.139.183.24

7. Querying ALL DNS Records Types

# dig yahoo.com ANY +noall +answer ; <<>> DiG 9.8.2rc1-RedHat-9.8.2-0.10.rc1.el6 <<>> yahoo.com ANY +noall +answer ;; global options: +cmd yahoo.com. 3509 IN A 72.30.38.140 yahoo.com. 3509 IN A 98.138.253.109 yahoo.com. 3509 IN A 98.139.183.24 yahoo.com. 1709 IN MX 1 mta5.am0.yahoodns.net. yahoo.com. 1709 IN MX 1 mta6.am0.yahoodns.net. yahoo.com. 1709 IN MX 1 mta7.am0.yahoodns.net. yahoo.com. 43109 IN NS ns2.yahoo.com. yahoo.com. 43109 IN NS ns8.yahoo.com. yahoo.com. 43109 IN NS ns3.yahoo.com. yahoo.com. 43109 IN NS ns1.yahoo.com. yahoo.com. 43109 IN NS ns4.yahoo.com. yahoo.com. 43109 IN NS ns5.yahoo.com. yahoo.com. 43109 IN NS ns6.yahoo.com.

8. DNS Reverse Look-up

Querying DNS Reverse Look-up. Only display answer section with using +short.

# dig -x 72.30.38.140 +short ir1.fp.vip.sp2.yahoo.com.

9. Querying Multiple DNS Records

Query multiple website’s DNS specific query viz. MX, NS etc. records.

# dig yahoo.com mx +noall +answer redhat.com ns +noall +answer ; <<>> DiG 9.8.2rc1-RedHat-9.8.2-0.10.rc1.el6 <<>> yahoo.com mx +noall +answer redhat.com ns +noall +answer ;; global options: +cmd yahoo.com. 1740 IN MX 1 mta6.am0.yahoodns.net. yahoo.com. 1740 IN MX 1 mta7.am0.yahoodns.net. yahoo.com. 1740 IN MX 1 mta5.am0.yahoodns.net. redhat.com. 132 IN NS ns1.redhat.com. redhat.com. 132 IN NS ns4.redhat.com. redhat.com. 132 IN NS ns3.redhat.com. redhat.com. 132 IN NS ns2.redhat.com.

10. Create .digrc file

Create .digrc file under $HOME/.digrc to store default dig options.

# dig yahoo.com yahoo.com. 3427 IN A 72.30.38.140 yahoo.com. 3427 IN A 98.138.253.109 yahoo.com. 3427 IN A 98.139.183.24

We have store +noall +answer options permanently in .digrc file under user’s home directory. Now, whenever dig command execute it will show only answer section of dig output. No Need to type every-time options like +noall +answer.

In this article, we tried to find out dig command which may help you to search (DNS) Domain Name Service related information. Share your thoughts through comment box.