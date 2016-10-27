7 Quirky ‘ls’ Command Tricks Every Linux User Should Know

We have covered most of the things on 'ls' command in last two articles of our Interview series.

7 Quirky ls Command Tricks
1. List the contents of a directory with time using various time styles.

To list the contents of a directory with times using style, we need to choose any of the below two methods.

# ls -l –time-style=[STYLE]               (Method A)

Note – The above switch (--time style must be run with switch -l, else it won’t serve the purpose).

# ls –full-time                           (Method B)

Replace [STYLE] with any of the below option.

full-iso
long-iso
iso
locale
+%H:%M:%S:%D

Note – In the above line H(Hour), M(Minute), S(Second), D(Date) can be used in any order.

Moreover you just choose those relevant and not all options. E.g., ls -l --time-style=+%H will show only hour.

ls -l --time-style=+%H:%M:%D will show Hour, Minute and date.

# ls -l --time-style=full-iso
ls Command Full Time Style
ls Command Full Time Style
# ls -l --time-style=long-iso
Long Time Style Listing
Long Time Style Listing
# ls -l --time-style=iso
Time Style Listing
Time Style Listing
# ls -l --time-style=locale
Locale Time Style Listing
Locale Time Style Listing
# ls -l --time-style=+%H:%M:%S:%D
Date and Time Style Listing
Date and Time Style Listing
# ls --full-time
Full Style Time Listing
Full Style Time Listing
2. Output the contents of a directory in various formats such as separated by commas, horizontal, long, vertical, across, etc.

Contents of directory can be listed using ls command in various format as suggested below.

  1. across
  2. comma
  3. horizontal
  4. long
  5. single-column
  6. verbose
  7. vertical
# ls –-format=across
# ls --format=comma
# ls --format=horizontal
# ls --format=long
# ls --format=single-column
# ls --format=verbose
# ls --format=vertical
Listing Formats of ls Command
Listing Formats of ls Command
3. Use ls command to append indicators like (/[email protected]|) in output to the contents of the directory.

The option -p with ‘ls‘ command will server the purpose. It will append one of the above indicator, based upon the type of file.

# ls -p
Append Indicators to Content
Append Indicators to Content
4. Sort the contents of directory on the basis of extension, size, time and version.

We can use options like --extension to sort the output by extension, size by extension --size, time by using extension -t and version using extension -v.

Also we can use option --none which will output in general way without any sorting in actual.

# ls --sort=extension
# ls --sort=size
# ls --sort=time
# ls --sort=version
# ls --sort=none
Sort Listing of Content by Options
Sort Listing of Content by Options
5. Print numeric UID and GID for every contents of a directory using ls command.

The above scenario can be achieved using flag -n (Numeric-uid-gid) along with ls command.

# ls -n
Print Listing of Content by UID and GID
Print Listing of Content by UID and GID
6. Print the contents of a directory on standard output in more columns than specified by default.

Well ls command output the contents of a directory according to the size of the screen automatically.

We can however manually assign the value of screen width and control number of columns appearing. It can be done using switch ‘--width‘.

# ls --width 80
# ls --width 100
# ls --width 150
List Content Based on Window Sizes
List Content Based on Window Sizes

Note: You can experiment what value you should pass with width flag.

7. Include manual tab size at the contents of directory listed by ls command instead of default 8.
# ls --tabsize=[value]
List Content by Table Size
List Content by Table Size

Note: Specify the [Value]= Numeric value.

