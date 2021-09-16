15 Practical Examples of ‘echo’ command in Linux

The echo command is one of the most commonly and widely used built-in commands for Linux bash and C shells, that typically used in a scripting language and batch files to display a line of text/string on standard output or a file.

The syntax for the echo command is:

echo [option(s)] [string(s)]

1. Input a line of text and display it on standard output

$ echo Tecmint is a community of Linux Nerds

Outputs the following text:

Tecmint is a community of Linux Nerds

2. Declare a variable and echo its value. For example, Declare a variable of x and assign its value=10.

$ x=10

echo its value:

$ echo The value of variable x = $x The value of variable x = 10

Note: The ‘-e‘ option in Linux acts as an interpretation of escaped characters that are backslashed.

3. Using option ‘\b‘ – backspace with backslash interpretor ‘-e‘ which removes all the spaces in between.

$ echo -e "Tecmint \bis \ba \bcommunity \bof \bLinux \bNerds" TecmintisacommunityofLinuxNerds

4. Using option ‘

‘ – New line with backspace interpretor ‘-e‘ treats new line from where it is used.

$ echo -e "Tecmint

is

a

community

of

Linux

Nerds" Tecmint is a community of Linux Nerds

5. Using option ‘\t‘ – horizontal tab with backspace interpretor ‘-e‘ to have horizontal tab spaces.

$ echo -e "Tecmint \tis \ta \tcommunity \tof \tLinux \tNerds" Tecmint is a community of Linux Nerds

6. How about using option new Line ‘

‘ and horizontal tab ‘\t‘ simultaneously.

$ echo -e "

\tTecmint

\tis

\ta

\tcommunity

\tof

\tLinux

\tNerds" Tecmint is a community of Linux Nerds

7. Using option ‘\v‘ – vertical tab with backspace interpretor ‘-e‘ to have vertical tab spaces.

$ echo -e "\vTecmint \vis \va \vcommunity \vof \vLinux \vNerds" Tecmint is a community of Linux Nerds

8. How about using option new Line ‘

‘ and vertical tab ‘\v‘ simultaneously.

$ echo -e "

\vTecmint

\vis

\va

\vcommunity

\vof

\vLinux

\vNerds" Tecmint is a community of Linux Nerds

Note: We can double the vertical tab, horizontal tab, and new line spacing using the option two times or as many times as required.

9. Using option ‘\r‘ – carriage return with backspace interpretor ‘-e‘ to have specified carriage return in output.

$ echo -e "Tecmint \ris a community of Linux Nerds" is a community of Linux Nerds

10. Using option ‘\c‘ – suppress trailing new line with backspace interpretor ‘-e‘ to continue without emitting new line.

$ echo -e "Tecmint is a community \cof Linux Nerds" Tecmint is a community [email protected]:~$

11. Omit echoing trailing new line using the option ‘-n‘.

$ echo -n "Tecmint is a community of Linux Nerds" Tecmint is a community of Linux [email protected]:~/Documents$

12. Using option ‘\a‘ – alert return with backspace interpretor ‘-e‘ to have the sound alert.

$ echo -e "Tecmint is a community of \aLinux Nerds" Tecmint is a community of Linux Nerds

Note: Make sure to check the Volume key, before firing.

13. Print all the files/folders using echo command (ls command alternative).

$ echo * 103.odt 103.pdf 104.odt 104.pdf 105.odt 105.pdf 106.odt 106.pdf 107.odt 107.pdf 108a.odt 108.odt 108.pdf 109.odt 109.pdf 110b.odt 110.odt 110.pdf 111.odt 111.pdf 112.odt 112.pdf 113.odt linux-headers-3.16.0-customkernel_1_amd64.deb linux-image-3.16.0-customkernel_1_amd64.deb network.jpeg

14. Print files of a specific kind. For example, let’s assume you want to print all ‘.jpeg‘ files, use the following command.

$ echo *.jpeg network.jpeg

15. The echo can be used with a redirect operator to output to a file and not standard output.

$ echo "Test Page" > testpage ## Check Content [email protected]:~$ cat testpage Test Page

echo Options

Options Description -n do not print the trailing newline. -e enable interpretation of backslash escapes. \b backspace \\ backslash

new line \r carriage return \t horizontal tab \v vertical tab

That’s all for now and don’t forget to provide us with your valuable feedback in the comments below.