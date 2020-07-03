How to Clone/Backup Linux Systems Using – Mondo Rescue Disaster Recovery Tool

Mondo Rescue is an open source, free disaster recovery and backup utility that allows you to easily create complete system (Linux or Windows) Clone/Backup ISO Images to CD, DVD, Tape, USB devices, Hard Disk, and NFS. And can be used to quickly restore or redeploy working image into other systems, in the event of data loss, you will be able to restore as much as entire system data from backup media.
Mondo program is available freely for download and released under GPL (GNU Public License) and has been tested on a large number of Linux distributions.
This article describes Mondo installation and usage of Mondo Tools to backup of your entire systems. The Mondo Rescue is a Disaster Recovery and Backup Solutions for System Administrators to take full backup of their Linux and Windows file system partitions into CD/DVD, Tape, NFS and restore them with the help of Mondo Restore media feature that uses at boot-time.
Installing MondoRescue on RHEL / CentOS / Scientific Linux
The latest Mondo Rescue packages (current version of Mondo is 3.0.3-1) can be obtained from the “MondoRescue Repository“. Use “wget” command to download and add repository under your system. The Mondo repository will install suitable binary software packages such as afio, buffer, mindi, mindi-busybox, mondo and mondo-doc for your distribution, if they are available.
For RHEL/CentOS/SL 6,5,4 – 32-Bit
Download the MondoRescue repository under “/etc/yum.repos.d/” as file name “mondorescue.repo“. Please download correct repository for your Linux OS distribution version.
# cd /etc/yum.repos.d/ ## On RHEL/CentOS/SL 6 - 32-Bit ## # wget ftp://ftp.mondorescue.org/rhel/6/i386/mondorescue.repo ## On RHEL/CentOS/SL 5 - 32-Bit ## # wget ftp://ftp.mondorescue.org/rhel/5/i386/mondorescue.repo ## On RHEL/CentOS/SL 4 - 32-Bit ## # wget ftp://ftp.mondorescue.org/rhel/4/i386/mondorescue.repo
For RHEL/CentOS/SL 6,5,4 – 64-Bit
# cd /etc/yum.repos.d/ ## On RHEL/CentOS/SL 6 - 64-Bit ## # wget ftp://ftp.mondorescue.org/rhel/6/x86_64/mondorescue.repo ## On RHEL/CentOS/SL 5 - 64-Bit ## # wget ftp://ftp.mondorescue.org/rhel/5/x86_64/mondorescue.repo ## On RHEL/CentOS/SL 4 - 64-Bit ## # wget ftp://ftp.mondorescue.org/rhel/4/x86_64/mondorescue.repo
Once you successfully added repository, do “yum” to install latest Mondo tool.
# yum install mondo
Installing MondoRescue on Debian / Ubuntu / Linux Mint
Debian user’s can do “wget” to grab the MondoRescue repository for Debain 6 and 5 distributions. Run the following command to add “mondorescue.sources.list” to “/etc/apt/sources.list” file to install Mondo packages.
On Debian
## On Debian 6 ## # wget ftp://ftp.mondorescue.org/debian/6/mondorescue.sources.list # sh -c "cat mondorescue.sources.list >> /etc/apt/sources.list" # apt-get update # apt-get install mondo
## On Debian 5 ## # wget ftp://ftp.mondorescue.org/debian/5/mondorescue.sources.list # sh -c "cat mondorescue.sources.list >> /etc/apt/sources.list" # apt-get update # apt-get install mondo
On Ubuntu/Linux Mint
To install Mondo Rescue in Ubuntu 12.10, 12.04, 11.10, 11.04, 10.10 and 10.04 or Linux Mint 13, open the terminal and add the MondoRescue repository in “/etc/apt/sources.list” file. Run these following commands to install Mondo Resuce packages.
# wget ftp://ftp.mondorescue.org/ubuntu/`lsb_release -r|awk '{print $2}'`/mondorescue.sources.list # sh -c "cat mondorescue.sources.list >> /etc/apt/sources.list" # apt-get update # apt-get install mondo
Creating Cloning or Backup ISO Image of System/Server
After installing Mondo, Run “mondoarchive” command as “root” user. Then follow screenshots that shows how to create an ISO based backup media of your full system.
# mondoarchive
Welcome to Mondo Rescue
Please enter the full path name to the directory for your ISO Images. For example: /mnt/backup/
Select Type of compression. For example: bzip, gzip or lzo.
Select the maximum compression option.
Please enter how large you want each ISO image in MB (Megabytes). This should be less than or equal to the size of the CD-R(W)’s (i.e. 700) and for DVD’s (i.e. 4480).
Please give a name of your ISO image filename. For example: tecmint1 to obtain tecmint-[1-9]*.iso files.
Please add the filesystems to backup (separated by “|“). The default filesystem is “/” means full backup.
Please exclude the filesystem that you don’t want to backup (separated by “|“). For example: “/tmp” and “/proc” are always excluded or if you want full backup of your system, just hit enter.
Please enter your temporary directory path or select default one.
Please enter your scratch directory path or select default one.
If you would like to backup extended attributes. Just hit “enter“.
If you want to Verify your backup, after mondo has created them. Click “Yes“.
If you’re using stable standalone Linux Kernel, click “Yes” or if you using other Kernel say “Gentoo” or “Debain” hit “No“.
Click “Yes” to proceed further.
Creating a catalog of “/” filesystem.
Dividing filelist into sets.
Calling MINDI to create boot+data disk.
Backing up filesytem. It may take a couple of hours, please be patient.
Backing up big files.
Running “mkisofs” to make ISO Image.
Verifying ISO Image tarballs.
Verifying ISO Image Big files.
Finally, Mondo Archive has completed. Please hit “Enter” to back to the shell prompt.
If you’ve selected default backup path, you will see an ISO image under “/var/cache/mondo/“, that you can burnt into a CD/DVD for later restore.
To restore all files automatically, boot the system with Mondo ISO Image and at boot prompt type “nuke” to restore files. Here is the detailed video that demonstrates how to restore files automatically from CD/DVD media.
For other distributions, you can also grab Mondo Rescue packages at mondorescue.org download page.
Is there a link to the RHEL 7 repo? I tried to manually download the repo but got a key mismatch error and no yum install. Thoughts??
TIA
It is now April 2019 and the article still hasn’t been updated as you promised couple of years ago.
@Dragonmouth,
I am extremely sorry bro, actually I forgotten completely, but thanks for reminding me again. Give me this week, I will update this article.
Hey fellows!, does this program do a reliable photo of the disc.?
I need a program that will restore Byte for Byte of a hard drive. I am rather new to Linux (Ubuntu 16.04.5) and every time I crash the system, I have to go through the trouble of reloading a program, then go through the ‘wine’ process to get it going again. This plus having to set up mail and internet processes.
Thank you in advance
How to use it with command line ?
use man mondoarchive to get an idea. And look at our doc page at http://mondorescue.org/docs.shtml
Example using bash:
export DIR=/my/backup/path
mkdir -p $DIR/images $DIR/tmp $DIR/scratch
/usr/sbin/mondoarchive -G -N -O -E "/home|/|/pub|/var/log|/var/cache|/mnt" -i -d $DIR/images -s 4300m -T $DIR/tmp -S $DIR/scratch -p my-backup
And BTW, wrt UUIDs (someone forwarded to me a comment made here about that I can find now :-(), when we re-create partitions at restore time, we re-use the original UUIDs in the mkfs commands so that the system is not disturbed afterwards.
You need to update your repo list for rhel7, buddy a lot of things has changed since. mondo is not what it used to be anymore.
@Hedkandi,
I agree with you, this article needs a serious update and I am thinking to update it soon..
Hello,
If you want that problems with MondoRescue are known by its community, it is worth to consider opening bug reports on our trac instance (http://trac.mondorescue.org/newticket) and/or discuss your issues on the mailing list (https://sourceforge.net/p/mondo/mailman/mondo-devel/). Of course, nothing wrong having local discussions here as well, as this community is probably more reactive than us to support end users. But for issues with either packaging or upstream bug, please help us helping you ;-)
Bruno.