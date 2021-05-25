How to Install Latest Cinnamon Desktop in Ubuntu and Fedora

In this tutorial, we shall walk through the various steps that you can follow to install the latest stable version of Cinnamon desktop on Ubuntu and Fedora. Before we move any further, let us talk about a few properties of the Cinnamon desktop as outlined below.

Cinnamon desktop is an intuitive and elegant desktop environment that was initially developed as a fork of the popular GNOME graphical shell, and it is based on the GTK+3 toolkit. It is the default desktop environment on Linux Mint Cinnamon edition.

For starters, to get a comprehensive understanding of Linux Mint projects, the Cinnamon project combines numerous smaller projects such as Cinnamon, a fork of GNOME Shell, Cinnamon screensaver, Cinnamon desktop, Cinnamon Menus, Cinnamon Settings Daemon, and many more.

However, some of the notable components integrated into the Cinnamon desktop comprise of the following:

  • MDM display manager, a fork of GDM
  • Nemo file manager, a fork of Nautilus
  • Muffin window manager, a fork of Mutter
  • Cinnamon session manager
  • Cinnamon translations, which contains translations used in Cinnamon
  • Blueberry, a Bluetooth configuration tool, and many more

Install Cinnamon Desktop on Ubuntu

We should note that Cinnamon 4.8 is not available to install on Ubuntu officially as of now, however, if you are running Ubuntu 20.04 you can install it using third-party Wasta-Linux’s PPA as shown.

$ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:wasta-linux/cinnamon-4-8
$ sudo apt update
$ sudo apt install cinnamon-desktop-environment

After installation is complete, log out of the current session or possibly restart your system. At the login interface, select Cinnamon as the desktop environment to use and login.

Select Cinnamon Desktop at Login
Select Cinnamon Desktop at Login
Cinnamon Desktop on Ubuntu
Cinnamon Desktop on Ubuntu

Install Cinnamon on Fedora Linux

It’s pretty straightforward to install Cinnamon Desktop on Fedora workstation using the dnf command as shown.

# dnf install @cinnamon-desktop

After installation finishes, log out from the current session and select Cinnamon as the desktop environment to use and log in.

Select Cinnamon Desktop at Fedora Login
Select Cinnamon Desktop at Fedora Login
Cinnamon Desktop on Fedora Linux
Cinnamon Desktop on Fedora Linux

How to Remove Cinnamon on Ubuntu & Fedora

If you do not want the Cinnamon Desktop, you can remove it completely from your respective Linux distributions using the following instructions.

---------------- On Ubuntu ---------------- 
$ sudo add-apt-repository --remove ppa:wasta-linux/cinnamon-4-8
$ sudo apt-get remove cinnamon-desktop-environment 
$ sudo apt-get autoremove

---------------- On Fedora Workstation ---------------- 
# dnf remove @cinnamon-desktop

That’s it, and I believe these are simple and easy steps to follow. In case things did not work out well for you, let us know via the feedback section below. You can as well share with us your computing experience after using the Cinnamon desktop environment, importantly, suggest it to new Linux users plus many more.

If you liked this article, then do subscribe to email alerts for Linux tutorials. If you have any questions or doubts? do ask for help in the comments section.

4 thoughts on “How to Install Latest Cinnamon Desktop in Ubuntu and Fedora”

  1. I’ve tried but didnt get the same titlebar, colors and minimize, close etc buttons’ shape as these screenshots do. What did you choose or what did you install after installing cinnamon?

    Reply

    • @JohnDoe,

      If you want similar look and feel of Cinnamon Desktop, you need to install Paper Theme on Ubuntu using following commands.

      $ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:snwh/pulp
$ sudo apt-get update
$ sudo apt-get install paper-gtk-theme
      Reply

