How to Install TeamViewer 15 on RHEL/CentOS/Fedora and Debian/Ubuntu

Teamviewer is a cross-platform, powerful, and secure remote access and control software that can connect to multiple devices simultaneously. It is an all-in-one solution for remote support which can be used for desktop sharing, online meetings, and file transfer between devices connected over the Internet.

It works on notable operating systems such as Linux, Windows, Mac OS, Chrome OS, and mobile operating systems such as iOS, Android, Windows Universal Platform, and BlackBerry.

Recently, the latest stable version of TeamViewer 15 was released with new features and many improvements.

Features of TeamViewer

Following are some of the new features are added in TeamViewer 15 which are highlighted below:

  1. It is cross-platform, it can connect from PC to PC, mobile to PC, PC to mobile, and even mobile to mobile connections on the major operating systems mentioned above.
  2. Highly compatible with multiple platforms, from modern to relatively old operating systems.
  3. Requires no configurations.
  4. Easy to install and understand.
  5. Available in over 30 international languages.
  6. Offers high performance with smart connection setup and routing, efficient bandwidth usage, fast data transmissions plus many more for a reliable user experience.
  7. Provides high security with the latest technology.
  8. It is free for testing purposes and personal use.
  9. Needs no installation, users can now use TeamViewer without necessarily installing it.
  10. Supports custom QuickSupport, QuickJoin, and Host modules named with a user’s corporate identity with custom configurations.
  11. Permits permanent access to unattended devices with support of the TeamViewer Host module.
  12. Supports integration with a user’s applications through APIs.
  13. Also supports integration into mobile applications in iOS/Android.

How do I Install Teamviewer 15 on RedHat, CentOS, Fedora

You may download the package for rpm-based Linux distributions at the Teamviewer download page or you can use the following wget command to download and install it as shown.

------------- On 64-bit Systems ------------- 
# wget https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer.x86_64.rpm
# yum install teamviewer.x86_64.rpm

------------- On 32-bit Systems -------------
# wget https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer.i686.rpm
# yum install teamviewer.i686.rpm

If you get a missing public key error, you can download the public key and import it using the following command.

# wget https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/signature/TeamViewer2017.asc
# rpm --import TeamViewer2017.asc

After importing the public key, please run the “yum install” command again to install the Teamviewer rpm.

# yum install teamviewer.x86_64.rpm

To start the Teamviewer application, run the following command from the terminal.

# teamviewer

Teamviewer application running on my CentOS 7 system.

TeamViewer 15 Running on CentOS 7
TeamViewer 15 Running on CentOS 7

How do I Install Teamviewer 15 on Debian, Ubuntu, and Linux Mint

You may download the package for .deb-based Linux distributions at the Teamviewer download page or you can use the following wget command to download and install it as shown.

------------- On 64-bit Systems ------------- 
$ wget https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer_amd64.deb
$ sudo dpkg -i teamviewer_amd64.deb

------------- On 32-bit Systems -------------
$ wget https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer_i386.deb
$ sudo dpkg -i teamviewer_i386.deb

If you get a missing dependencies error, please use the following command to install those dependencies.

$ sudo apt-get install -f

Once installation is done, you can start Teamviewer from the terminal or go to Ubuntu Dash Home and type teamviewer and click on the icon to run the application.

$ teamviewer
TeamViewer Running on Ubuntu 20.04
TeamViewer Running on Ubuntu 20.04

To start on Linux Mint, Go to Menu >> Internet >> Teamviewer and click on Accept License Agreement to run the application.

TeamViewer Running on Linux Mint 20
TeamViewer Running on Linux Mint 20
61 thoughts on “How to Install TeamViewer 15 on RHEL/CentOS/Fedora and Debian/Ubuntu”

  1. Getting error:

    ERROR: cannot verify download.teamviewer.com’s certificate, issued by ‘/C=GB/ST=Greater Manchester/L=Salford/O=COMODO CA Limited/CN=COMODO RSA Domain Validation Secure Server CA’:
    Unable to locally verify the issuer’s authority.

    To connect to download.teamviewer.com insecurely, use `–no-check-certificate‘.

    Can you please help with it

    Reply

    • @Suheb,

      Just add the -–no-check-certificate at the end of the wget command as shown.

      # wget https://download.teamviewer.com/download/linux/teamviewer.x86_64.rpm –-no-check-certificate
      Reply

  3. How do you get TeavViewer to run automatically after a reboot so you can log in to it remotely. At the moment no matter what I do I need to locally log into KDE before TeavViewer starts

    Reply

  6. TeamViewer does not work with Wayland – you need to run in Xsession. Fedora 25 will default to Wayland, cause it works better, so keep that in mind.

    Reply

    • @Dan,

      Thanks for the tip, yes I agree Fedora 25 comes with Wayland, but I tried TeamViewer 12 on my CentOS 7 and Fedora 23 worked perfectly..

      Reply

    • @Ariel,

      That’s really great, in my case I removed earlier 11 version and installed fresh TeamViewer 12 to avoid any conflicts….

      Reply

  8. Hi,
    Thanks for the topic!
    i have only one problem when i am closing the Teamviewer in Kali Linux it’s not working in the background even Skype the same any solution?

    Reply

  10. Hi all,
    i am facing this problem in redhat linux 7 64bit server, can any one help me.

    warning: teamviewer_linux.rpm.2: Header V4 DSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 72db573c: NOKEY
    error: Failed dependencies:
    libc.so.6(GLIBC_2.4) is needed by teamviewer9-9.0.32150-1.i686
    libgcc_s.so.1 is needed by teamviewer9-9.0.32150-1.i686
    libasound.so.2 is needed by teamviewer9-9.0.32150-1.i686
    libfreetype.so.6 is needed by teamviewer9-9.0.32150-1.i686
    libz.so.1 is needed by teamviewer9-9.0.32150-1.i686
    libSM.so.6 is needed by teamviewer9-9.0.32150-1.i686
    libXdamage.so.1 is needed by teamviewer9-9.0.32150-1.i686
    libXext.so.6 is needed by teamviewer9-9.0.32150-1.i686
    libXfixes.so.3 is needed by teamviewer9-9.0.32150-1.i686
    libXrandr.so.2 is needed by teamviewer9-9.0.32150-1.i686
    libXrender.so.1 is needed by teamviewer9-9.0.32150-1.i686
    libXtst.so.6 is needed by teamviewer9-9.0.32150-1.i686

    Reply

