A Definitive Series to Learn Java Programming for Beginners

We are pleased to announce our dedicated series of posts on Java Programming Language on the demand of our readers. In this series we are going to cover everything you need to know about Java.
Why Java?
Java is a General purpose, Object Oriented Programming Language written by James Gosling. It is known for many features which makes it different from other Programming languages. It is one of those Programming Language that has always remained in demand since the time of its initial release. It is one of the most powerful Programming Language which can do amazing things when combined with the power of Linux. Linux+Java is Future. Most talked about Features of Java are:
- General Purpose Programming Language
- Object Oriented approach
- Friendly Syntax
- Portability
- Memory Management Feature
- Architecture Neutral
- Interpreted
This tutorial is for those, who have knowledge of any other programming and/or Scripting Language and want to learn Java from core level.
What you need to get started with Java
First thing is you need is to install Java Compiler and set path. The detailed instructions to install latest version of Java and set path is here [Install Java JDK/JRE in Linux]. Once the Java Compiler is Installed and Path is set, run
$ java -version
Sample Output
java version "1.8.0_45" Java(TM) SE Runtime Environment (build 1.8.0_45-b14) Java HotSpot(TM) 64-Bit Server VM (build 25.45-b02, mixed mode)
Second thing is you need a text editor. You may use any text editor of your choice which may be command line based or a GUI Text editor. My favorite editors are nano (command_line) and gedit (GUI).
You may use any but make sure you don’t use an Integrated Development Environment (IDE). If you start using IDE at this level, you will never understand a few things, so say no to IDE.
The last things you need is a good step-by step guide (which I will be providing) and a never ending quest to learn Java.
Topics we are going to cover
This is an Ever expanding list of topics and there is nothing hard and fast associated with it. I will keep adding up topics to this section as we dive deep into Java. From here you may go anywhere but I suggest you to go through all the topics stepwise.
We always got the support of our readers and once again we seek the support of our beloved Readers to make popular Java Series Post on Tecmint. Fasten your seat belts and lets start. Keep following.
